Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clinton passed in a 52-43 victory at Decatur St. Teresa's expense for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.
The last time Clinton and Decatur St Teresa played in a 51-29 game on December 13, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 4, Clinton faced off against Decatur Lutheran . For results, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on February 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.