Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clinton passed in a 52-43 victory at Decatur St. Teresa's expense for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.

The last time Clinton and Decatur St Teresa played in a 51-29 game on December 13, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Clinton faced off against Decatur Lutheran . For results, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on February 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.