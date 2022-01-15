 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Razor thin: Lincoln earns tough victory over Galesburg 47-41

  • 0

Lincoln poked just enough holes in Galesburg's defense to garner a taut 47-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 14-10 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.

Lincoln's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.

Galesburg came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Lincoln 35-34.

The Railsplitters got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-6 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News