Razor thin: Lincoln earns tough victory over Galesburg 47-41

Lincoln poked just enough holes in Galesburg's defense to garner a taut 47-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 14-10 margin over the Silver Streaks after the first quarter.
Lincoln's offense moved to a 26-23 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.
Galesburg came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Lincoln 35-34.
The Railsplitters got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-6 to finish the game in style.
