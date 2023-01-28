Roanoke-Benson cancels check from Heyworth 66-53

No quarter was granted as Roanoke-Benson blunted Heyworth's plans 66-53 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.
The last time Heyworth and Roanoke-Benson played in a 40-34 game on January 29, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Heyworth faced off against Downs Tri-Valley. Click here for a recap.
Lede AI Sports Desk
