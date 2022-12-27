Rochester claims close encounter of the winning kind over Rock Island 47-38

Rochester swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 47-38 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.
Rochester drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.
The Rocks trimmed the margin to make it 19-16 at the intermission.
Rock Island showed its spirit while rallying to within 30-28 in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-10 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.