Rochester claims close encounter of the winning kind over Rock Island 47-38

Rochester swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 47-38 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Rocks trimmed the margin to make it 19-16 at the intermission.

Rock Island showed its spirit while rallying to within 30-28 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-10 fourth quarter, too.