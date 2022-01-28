Rochester designs winning blueprint on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 47-30

Rochester trucked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on the road to a 47-30 victory on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on January 22 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Springfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-2 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Rochester's shooting darted to a 25-12 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the half.
The Rockets' control showed as they carried a 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
