Rochester holds off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 10-4 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Rockets fought to a 22-8 half margin at the Cyclones' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-25 in the third quarter.

The Cyclones tried to respond in the final quarter with a 9-8 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.