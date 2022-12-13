Rochester holds off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 10-4 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Rockets fought to a 22-8 half margin at the Cyclones' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-25 in the third quarter.

The Cyclones tried to respond in the final quarter with a 9-8 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with January 28, 2022 at Rochester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Quincy Notre Dame on December 8 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

