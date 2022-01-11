Rochester imposes its will on Jacksonville 41-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yes, Rochester looked superb in beating Jacksonville, but no autographs please after its 41-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 11.

Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-15 lead over Jacksonville.

In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville faced off against Athens and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

