Rochester imposes its will on Jacksonville 41-20

Yes, Rochester looked superb in beating Jacksonville, but no autographs please after its 41-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 11.
Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-15 lead over Jacksonville.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville faced off against Athens and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.