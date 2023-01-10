Rochester imposes its will on Jacksonville 54-31

Rochester dismissed Jacksonville by a 54-31 count in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Rochester took on Plainfield North on December 29 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.