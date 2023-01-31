Rochester prevails over Decatur Eisenhower 65-32

Rochester's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Decatur Eisenhower during a 65-32 blowout on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with December 10, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Rochester faced off against Decatur MacArthur . For results, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Jacksonville on January 24 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.