Rochester rides the rough off Peoria Richwoods 49-32

Riding a wave of production, Rochester dunked Peoria Richwoods 49-32 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Rochester an 8-4 lead over Peoria Richwoods.
Rochester's shooting darted to a 21-18 lead over Peoria Richwoods at the half.
Rochester moved in front of Peoria Richwoods 38-24 to begin the fourth quarter.
