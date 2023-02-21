Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rochester passed in a 54-45 victory at Mahomet-Seymour's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Rochester played in a 34-33 game on Feb. 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Rochester faced off against Springfield . For more, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Danville on Feb. 14 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
