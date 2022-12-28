Rock Island proves to be too much for Springfield 60-49

Rock Island trucked Springfield on the road to a 60-49 victory at Rock Island High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-5 lead over Springfield.

The Rocks registered a 31-14 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Springfield stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-32.

The Senators fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Rocks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.