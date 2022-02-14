Shaken, not stirred, Mt. Pulaski cracks Decatur Lutheran 58-28

Mt. Pulaski showered the scoreboard with points to drown Decatur Lutheran 58-28 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Mt Pulaski faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Decatur Lutheran took on Villa Grove on January 31 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap
