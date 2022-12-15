Shaken, not stirred, Petersburg PORTA cracks Auburn 67-26

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Petersburg PORTA did exactly that with a 67-26 win against Auburn in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.
