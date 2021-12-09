Shaken, not stirred, Pleasant Plains cracks Williamsville 42-17

Pleasant Plains dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-17 victory over Williamsville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on December 2 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
The Cardinals' offense darted to an 18-11 lead over the Bullets at the intermission.
The Cardinals took charge over the Bullets 28-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
