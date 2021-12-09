Shaken, not stirred, Pleasant Plains cracks Williamsville 42-17

Pleasant Plains dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-17 victory over Williamsville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.

The Cardinals' offense darted to an 18-11 lead over the Bullets at the intermission.

The Cardinals took charge over the Bullets 28-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

