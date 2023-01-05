Shaken, not stirred, Urbana University Laboratory cracks Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 54-15

Urbana University Laboratory dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-15 win over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 5.
Last season, Urbana University Laboratory and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian squared off with January 31, 2022 at Urbana University Laboratory High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.