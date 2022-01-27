Shaken, not stirred, Williamsville cracks Maroa-Forsyth 60-30

Williamsville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maroa-Forsyth 60-30 in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Clinton and Williamsville took on Petersburg PORTA on January 13 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Bullets made the first move by forging a 24-11 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.
The Bullets fought to a 41-18 half margin at the Trojans' expense.
The third quarter gave Williamsville a 57-24 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
