Shaken, not stirred, Williamsville cracks Maroa-Forsyth 60-30

Williamsville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maroa-Forsyth 60-30 in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.

In recent action on January 19, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Clinton and Williamsville took on Petersburg PORTA on January 13 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bullets made the first move by forging a 24-11 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.

The Bullets fought to a 41-18 half margin at the Trojans' expense.

The third quarter gave Williamsville a 57-24 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

