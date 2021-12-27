Sherrard records sound decision over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

Sherrard found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

The Tigers opened with a 7-6 advantage over the Cyclones through the first quarter.

The Tigers' shooting jumped to an 18-17 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.

The Cyclones moved ahead of the Tigers 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Sherrard hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-6 advantage in the frame.

