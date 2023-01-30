Some kind of impressive: Havana pounds Astoria South Fulton 62-24

Havana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Astoria South Fulton 62-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Havana and Astoria South Fulton faced off on January 31, 2022 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Havana faced off against Brimfield. Click here for a recap.