Some kind of impressive: Mattoon pounds Decatur MacArthur 68-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mattoon's 68-35 throttling of Decatur MacArthur in Illinois girls basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Mattoon faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
