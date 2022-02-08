Springfield buries Jacksonville under avalanche of points 59-26

Springfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Jacksonville 59-26 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 8.
Recently on February 1 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Senators' offense moved to a 23-10 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.
