Springfield designs winning blueprint on Decatur MacArthur 71-59

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield trumped Decatur MacArthur 71-59 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 17.
The Senators broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-36 lead over the Generals.
In recent action on December 11, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on December 3 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
