Springfield engulfs Decatur MacArthur in flames 57-24

Springfield didn't tinker around with Decatur MacArthur. A 57-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield took on Quincy on January 25 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
