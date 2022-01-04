Springfield gallops past Rochester 58-46

Springfield collected a 58-46 victory over Rochester on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Springfield made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.
Springfield kept a 33-18 half margin at Rochester's expense.
Springfield's determination showed as it carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Mundelein Carmel Catholic and Rochester took on Wheaton-Warrenville South on December 29 at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. For more, click here.
