A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield's locker room after a trying 41-40 test with Springfield Southeast in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 20, 2022 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 9, Springfield faced off against Chatham Glenwood . Click here for a recap. Springfield Southeast took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 9 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.