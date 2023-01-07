Springfield makes Jacksonville walk the plank 58-21

Springfield's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Jacksonville 58-21 in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.
The last time Springfield and Jacksonville played in a 42-17 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Kankakee and Jacksonville took on Danville on December 26 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
