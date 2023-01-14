Springfield proves to be too much for Decatur Eisenhower 54-39

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield trumped Decatur Eisenhower 54-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield faced off against Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Chatham Glenwood on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
