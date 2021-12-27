Springfield rolls like thunder over Champaign Centennial 51-23

Springfield dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 51-23 victory over Champaign Centennial in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Springfield a 22-12 lead over Champaign Centennial.
The Senators' supremacy showed as they carried a 42-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap
