Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin carves slim margin over Jacksonville 41-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin topped Jacksonville 41-34 in a tough tilt on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 50-20 game on November 30, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
