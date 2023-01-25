Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dispatches Springfield 44-26

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Springfield 44-26 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield 11-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 25-12 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 37-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones held on with a 7-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.
