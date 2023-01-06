Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earns narrow win over Decatur MacArthur 50-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posted a narrow 50-43 win over Decatur MacArthur on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the half.

Decatur MacArthur showed some mettle by fighting back to a 41-39 count in the third quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-4 points differential.