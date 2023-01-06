 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earns narrow win over Decatur MacArthur 50-43

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posted a narrow 50-43 win over Decatur MacArthur on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the half.

Decatur MacArthur showed some mettle by fighting back to a 41-39 count in the third quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-4 points differential.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur faced off on January 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News