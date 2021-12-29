Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin gallops past Stanford Olympia 53-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Stanford Olympia 53-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
In recent action on December 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Tolono Unity and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Stanford Olympia after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 26-21 advantage at intermission over Stanford Olympia.
The Cyclones enjoyed a thin margin over the Spartans with a 38-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
