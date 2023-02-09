Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin still prevailed 44-33 against Normal University on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University faced off on January 11, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood . Click here for a recap. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on February 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.