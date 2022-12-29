Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Normal University in seat-squirming affair 33-28

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Normal University 33-28 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Normal University authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers took a 15-14 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal University darted a tight margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Cyclones rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Pioneers 13-7 in the last stanza for the victory.