Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Normal University 33-28 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Normal University authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers took a 15-14 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal University darted a tight margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Cyclones rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Pioneers 13-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University squared off with January 11, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 16, Normal University faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 16 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

