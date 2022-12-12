Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Springfield Southeast in seat-squirming affair 39-31

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin eventually plied victory away from Springfield Southeast 39-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 12.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast played in a 53-37 game on January 21, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield on December 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
