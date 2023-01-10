Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets narrow victory over Normal University 43-35

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Normal University 43-35 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.