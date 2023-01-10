 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets narrow victory over Normal University 43-35

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Normal University 43-35 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-35 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News