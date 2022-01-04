Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets solid victory over Chatham Glenwood 42-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chatham Glenwood 42-36 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 4.
The Titans took the lead 35-28 to start the fourth quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-1 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Stanford Olympia and Chatham Glenwood took on Peoria on December 27 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
