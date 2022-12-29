 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin proves to be too much for Rock Falls 38-23

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Rock Falls a tough 38-23 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rock Falls fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 20-16 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 30-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with an 8-2 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

