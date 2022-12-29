Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin proves to be too much for Rock Falls 38-23

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Rock Falls a tough 38-23 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
Tough to find an edge early, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rock Falls fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 20-16 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 30-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with an 8-2 margin in the closing period.
