Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin routs Springfield Lanphier 58-11

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Lanphier 58-11 Friday on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with January 24, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.