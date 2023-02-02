An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Bloomington 60-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Bloomington 21-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' shooting darted in front for a 32-20 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Purple Raiders 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
