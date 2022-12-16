 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Decatur Eisenhower 43-37

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin passed in a 43-37 victory at Decatur Eisenhower's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

