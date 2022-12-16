Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slips past Decatur Eisenhower 43-37

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin passed in a 43-37 victory at Decatur Eisenhower's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.
