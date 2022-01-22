Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squeezes past Springfield 47-46

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nosed past Springfield 47-46 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 22.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 11-3 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Cyclones chalked up this decision in spite of the Senators' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
In recent action on January 10, Springfield faced off against Normal Community West and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
