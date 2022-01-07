Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-52 over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.
Decatur MacArthur authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49-47 at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.
Recently on December 29 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Stanford Olympia in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.