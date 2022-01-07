 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-52 over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois girls basketball on January 7.

Decatur MacArthur authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49-47 at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.

Recently on December 29 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Stanford Olympia in a basketball game . For more, click here.

