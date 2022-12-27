Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triggers avalanche over Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's 51-21 throttling of Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 22-11 lead over the Rams at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-7 points differential.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

