Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triggers avalanche over Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's 51-21 throttling of Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.
The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 22-11 lead over the Rams at the half.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-7 points differential.
