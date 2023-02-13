The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't mind, dispatching Carthage Illini West 34-26 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 13.
In recent action on February 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur . For results, click here. Carthage Illini West took on Havana on February 2 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
