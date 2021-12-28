Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triumphs in strong showing over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin an 18-4 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense pulled ahead to a 38-16 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control in the third quarter with a 55-16 advantage over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

