Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triumphs in strong showing over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin an 18-4 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense pulled ahead to a 38-16 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control in the third quarter with a 55-16 advantage over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
