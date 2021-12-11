 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's convoy passes Springfield Southeast 55-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Southeast 55-43 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield on December 3 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

