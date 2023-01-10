 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast flies high over Decatur Eisenhower 72-47

It would have taken a herculean effort for Decatur Eisenhower to claim this one, and Springfield Southeast wouldn't allow that in a 72-47 decision at Decatur Eisenhower High on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

