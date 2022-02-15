Springfield Southeast hustles by Springfield Lanphier in victory 62-51

Springfield Southeast notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Lanphier 62-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Springfield Southeast opened with a 29-24 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
Springfield Southeast's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 5 , Springfield Southeast squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.
