Springfield Southeast overcomes Springfield Lanphier 41-23

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Southeast spurred past Springfield Lanphier 41-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier squared off with February 15, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 21 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.
