 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Southeast overcomes Springfield Lanphier 41-23

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Southeast spurred past Springfield Lanphier 41-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier squared off with February 15, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 21 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News